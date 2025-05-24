Jane Street Group LLC Sells 144,007 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFPM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

