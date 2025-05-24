Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,660 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 104,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,405.80. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $327,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

