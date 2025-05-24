Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $350.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.68 and its 200-day moving average is $357.07. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

