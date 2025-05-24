Jane Street Group LLC Takes $880,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

