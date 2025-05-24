Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Coastal Financial worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coastal Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coastal Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

