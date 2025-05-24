Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.