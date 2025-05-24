Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.01 Million in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth $46,270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CON stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.