Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1,053.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 372,581 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Coupang Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CPNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

