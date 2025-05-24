Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

MGM opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

