Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,604 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $14.32 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.