Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,600 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,532,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Cowen upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

CG opened at $44.27 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

