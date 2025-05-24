Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

