JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,890,000. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $195.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

