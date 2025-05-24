Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

