Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera Company Profile

KEY stock opened at C$41.98 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$35.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.11.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.