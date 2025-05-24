Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.92.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$35.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

