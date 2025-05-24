Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS Bancorp worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

