Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,947 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
LOCO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOCO
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than El Pollo Loco
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is a support level?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.