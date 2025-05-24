Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. bought 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

