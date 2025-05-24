Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,916 Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $110,842.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $176,309.49. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,315.60. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $238,923. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

