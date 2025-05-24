Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 6,173 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

