Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $6,077,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $319.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

