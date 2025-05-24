Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 222,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

SNV stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

