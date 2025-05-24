Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.63 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

