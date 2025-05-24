Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 10,360.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 146,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.