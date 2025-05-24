Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $100,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

