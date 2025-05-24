Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $175,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

