Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

