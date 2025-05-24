Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,239,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428,864 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CareDx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,460,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other CareDx news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $465,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,238.20. The trade was a 44.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,382 shares of company stock worth $934,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $16.95 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

