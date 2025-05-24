Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

