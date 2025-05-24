Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0%

LILA opened at $5.02 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

