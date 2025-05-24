Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 68,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,775,000 after buying an additional 2,036,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,769,000 after buying an additional 380,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,146,000 after buying an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,389,000 after buying an additional 659,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,401,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GME stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

