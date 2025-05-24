Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

