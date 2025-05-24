Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,433.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,368.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,713 shares of company stock valued at $208,099,857. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

