Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RLI by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 354,219 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

