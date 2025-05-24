Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

