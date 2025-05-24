Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lucid Group Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.
View Our Latest Report on LCID
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.