Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.77%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

