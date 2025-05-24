Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $25.57 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,636 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,182.12. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $688,839. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

