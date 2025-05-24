Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 873 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

