Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Ameresco stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

