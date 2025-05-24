Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 402.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 748,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.