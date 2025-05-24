Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

