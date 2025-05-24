Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after acquiring an additional 581,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,872 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,167,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 991,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,050 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.