Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,457. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

