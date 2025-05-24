Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 187,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.00. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.