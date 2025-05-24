Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

