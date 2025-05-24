Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,926. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,673. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.