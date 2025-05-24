Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.26 million, a PE ratio of 797.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

