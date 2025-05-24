Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Albany International by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Trading Down 0.5%

AIN opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.